The Media's Misleading Fearmongering Over Climate Change

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry says it will take trillions of dollars to "solve" climate change. Then he says, "There is not enough money in any country in the world to actually solve this problem."

Kerry has little understanding of money or how it's created. He's a multimillionaire because he married a rich woman. Now he wants to take more of your money to pretend to affect climate change.

Bjorn Lomborg points out that there are better things society should spend money on.

Lomberg acknowledges that a warmer climate brings problems. "As temperatures get higher, sea water, like everything else, expands. So we're going to maybe see three feet of sea level rise. Then they say, 'So everybody who lives within three feet of sea level, they'll have to move!' Well, no. If you actually look at what people do, they built dikes and so they don't have to move."

People in Holland did that years ago. A third of the Netherlands is below sea level. In some areas, it's 22 feet below. Yet the country thrives. That's the way to deal with climate change: adjust to it.

"Fewer people are going to get flooded every year, despite the fact that you have much higher sea level rise. The total cost for Holland over the last half-century is about $10 billion," says Lomberg. "Not nothing, but very little for an advanced economy over 50 years."

For saying things like that, Lomberg is labeled "the devil."

"The problem here is unmitigated scaremongering," he replies. "A new survey shows that 60 percent of all people in rich countries now believe it's likely or very likely that unmitigated climate change will lead to the end of mankind. This is what you get when you have constant fearmongering in the media."

Some people now say they will not have children because they're convinced that climate change will destroy the world. Lomborg points out how counterproductive that would be: "We need your kids to make sure the future is better."

He acknowledges that climate warming will kill people.

"As temperatures go up, we're likely to see more people die from heat. That's absolutely true. You hear this all the time. But what is underreported is the fact that nine times as many people die from cold…. As temperatures go up, you're going to see fewer people die from cold. Over the last 20 years, because of temperature rises, we have seen about 116,000 more people die from heat. But 283,000 fewer people die from cold."

That's rarely reported in the news.

When the media doesn't fret over deaths from heat, they grab at other possible threats.

CNN claims, "Climate Change is Fueling Extremism."

The BBC says, "A Shifting Climate is Catalysing Infectious Disease."

U.S. News and World Report says, "Climate Change will Harm Children's Mental Health."

Lomborg replies, "It's very, very easy to make this argument that everything is caused by climate change if you don't have the full picture."

He points out that we rarely hear about positive effects of climate change, like global greening.

"That's good! We get more green stuff on the planet. My argument is not that climate change is great or overall positive. It's simply that, just like every other thing, it has pluses and minuses…. Only reporting on the minuses, and only emphasizing worst-case outcomes, is not a good way to inform people."

