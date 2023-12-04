Brickbat: The Wrong Man

Miguel Solorio, who spent 25 years in a California prison after being convicted of a fatal drive-by shooting, was exonerated and ordered freed by a judge after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said it had "confidently and definitively" concluded he was wrongly convicted. Solorio was convicted, in part, by eyewitness testimony that may have been tainted by detectives showing them his photo repeatedly. Four witnesses did not initially identify him, and some even pointed out someone else. But officers continued to present his photo until some of the witnesses eventually IDed him as the suspect.