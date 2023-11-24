Brickbat: Achieve Inner Peace on Your Own Time

The Chicago Board of Education and the David Lynch Foundation have agreed to pay $75,000 each to settle a lawsuit brought by Mariyah Green, a student at Bogan Computer Technical High School, who claims she was forced to participate in religious rituals that violated her Christian beliefs. The high school is one of several schools in the district to introduce Quiet Time, a program by the Lynch Foundation that includes Transcendental Meditation, which Green's lawyers said includes thinly described Hindu rituals. In a statement, the Lynch Foundation denied Transcendental Meditation is a religion. Green said she was told that refusing to take part in Quiet Time could affect her grades as well as her ability to take part in extracurricular activities and her class graduation ceremony.