Brickbat: Thumb on the Scale

An investigation by the University of Washington found that "race was used as a substantial factor in the selection of the final candidate and the hiring process" of a professor by the school's psychology department, violating a university executive order that bans the consideration of race in hiring. The report found that a white applicant was ranked No. 1 among 84 applicants for the tenure-track position but faculty members chose to extend a job offer to the No. 3-ranked candidate, who is black. The No. 2-ranked candidate was Asian. As a result of the investigation, the university has barred the psychology department from "conducting searches for tenured and tenure-track faculty positions" for at least two years, "subject to review by the Provost's Office." The department must also "undergo a comprehensive review and revision of its hiring processes." The university will also require all department members to "receive training on how to conduct searches consistent with law and policy."