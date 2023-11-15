Brickbat: We'll Get Around to It

Most British police departments have a goal of responding to Grade 2 calls, defined as serious incidents that require a police response but aren't life-threatening, within one hour. But just 10 of the 29 police departments that responded to Freedom of Information requests by the Liberal Democrats, the U.K. political party, met that goal. The average response time for Grade 2 calls, which include burglaries and missing person reports, rose from one hour and 48 minutes in 2020 to three hours and 12 minutes in 2022. In Birmingham West, the average response time in 2022 was 13 and a half hours.