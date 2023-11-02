Brickbat: The Crime of Reporting

An Iranian court has sentenced two journalists to more than a decade in prison for their coverage of the death Mahsa Amini. Amini died last year in the custody of the morality police after being arrested for violating the nation's Islamic dress code. Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi received sentences of 13 and 12 years in prison, respectively, after being convicted of collaboration with the U.S. government and acting against national security, among other charges.