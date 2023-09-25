Brickbat: That's Not What I Meant

Following a public outcry, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has asked the Peel school district to stop removing books from school libraries. Earlier this year, Lecce sent all school boards in the province a memo directing them to "evaluate books, media and all other resources currently in use for teaching and learning English, History and Social Sciences for the purpose of utilizing resources that are inclusive and culturally responsive, relevant and reflective of students, and the Board's broader school communities." According to several parents and students, Peel officials reacted by removing all books published before 2008 as well as numerous other books they believed were not inclusive.