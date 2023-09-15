Brickbat: Old Boys Club

Five former members of London's Metropolitan Police Service face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to sharing racist jokes on a WhatsApp chat group called "Old Boys Beer Meet." None of the men were serving with the police department at the time they shared the jokes. The men made fun of, among others, Princess Catherine, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as black people, Chinese people, Muslims, and Romanians. While they face prison time, an attorney representing some of the men says he hopes they will only receive a fine. A sixth former officer who was a member of the chat group has denied the charges against him and will go to trial in November.