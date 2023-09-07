Brickbat: Born Behind Bars

An inmate in the Montgomery County, Tennessee, jail gave birth alone in her cell despite having called for help. The woman, who wasn't named by the media, called for help at 11:31 a.m., and a deputy notified medical staff. A licensed practical nurse examined her and left to consult with other medical staff. A registered nurse then came to examine her, but she left to order more tests. At 12:41 p.m., a deputy came back to check on the woman and found she'd given birth. The mother and her child were then taken to a hospital.