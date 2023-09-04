Brickbat: Keep It Down In the Library

An official at the Mary L. Stephens Davis Library in Davis, California, shut down a presentation by Moms for Liberty after claiming that guest speaker and former collegiate soccer player Sophia Lorey misgendered trans athletes. In her presentation, Lorey said that it was unfair for men to compete against women, which led several people in the audience to object. Video appears to show the official telling Lorey that "We don't want any transgender females being called male in sporting events with females," adding that "if that happens, it's not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person who says it to leave immediately." Lorey attempted to adjust by referring to "biological girls" and "biological men," and an attorney spoke up to say Lorey's First Amendment rights were being violated. But the library official insisted she had to leave.