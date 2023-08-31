Brickbat: Shameful Indeed

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently vetoed a bill that would order the owners of an apartment building to rent out a city-owned unit. After the city council overrode her veto, Cantrell said it is "shameful" that the city will not lease a suite in Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. The city-owned apartment was supposed to be used by visiting elected officials, but the city discovered last year that Cantrell had been using the apartment without paying rent.