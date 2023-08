The Los Angeles City Council has agreed to pay $60 million to buy the Mayfair Hotel in Westlake. That's on top of the $11.5 million the city previously paid the hotel's owners to resolve claims for damage caused by homeless people when the hotel was used as a shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emails uncovered by the Los Angeles Times showed that staff, security guards, and social service workers during that period repeatedly complained about overdoses, vandalism, and aggressive and violent behavior by the homeless people who were being housed there. The city plans to use the hotel as a homeless shelter.