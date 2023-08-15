Brickbat: You Pay for Our Mistake

First, the city of Atlanta demolished a house owned by Everett Tripodis without properly informing him. Now, city officials are suing him to recoup the $68,000 they claim to have spent tearing down the house. The city wants to force the sale of the lot to pay for the demolition. A local TV station found that the city building inspector's office sent letters warning the house had been condemned to Lawton Avenue, which is in the 30314 zip code. The house is actually on Lawton Street, in the 30310 zip code.