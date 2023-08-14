Brickbat: Outta My Way

Eight police officers serving in a protection detail for South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile have been charged with assault, malicious damage to property, and firearms offenses after being caught on video kicking and stomping two army trainees by the side of a highway. Members of the police officers' unit, known as the "blue light brigade," reportedly have a reputation for driving at dangerously high speeds and for using force on people who don't get out of their way fast enough.