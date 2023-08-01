Brickbat: Three's Company
Several landlords of residential properties have sued the town of Monroe, New York, claiming the city is depriving them of their property rights without due process. A city ordinance passed earlier this year prohibits landlords from owning more than three residential rental properties in the city. They note that just happens to be the number of residential rental properties owned by Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone. The law also bars more than two people from occupying a one-bedroom apartment.