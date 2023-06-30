Brickbat: We Can't Handle the Truth

Two years after Canadian officials announced the graves of 215 children had been found on the grounds of a former Indian residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, no human remains have actually been discovered. And some in the government don't like how critics keep pointing that out. In a recent report, Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites Kimberly Murray called for legal action to combat residential school "denialists" including criminal and civil penalties. Justice Minister David Lametti said he is open to "outlawing" such denialism, pointing to nations that have banned Holocaust denialism.