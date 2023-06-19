Brickbat: Our Little Secret

The British newspaper The Observer reports that National Health Service trusts have been sharing patient information with Facebook without the patients' permission and despite promises not to do so. The newspaper said it found a Meta Pixel tracking tool on the website of 20 trusts that logs the search terms used, the pages visited, and the buttons that users click, as well as their I.P. addresses, and shares it with Facebook. Several trusts told the newspaper they were not aware they were sending data to Facebook.