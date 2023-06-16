Brickbat: On the Hunt

Kalamazoo County, Michigan, prosecutor Jeff Getting says he is dropping all charges against Jeff Titus, who spent almost 21 years in prison for killing two hunters. Titus's conviction was overturned after it was discovered that the prosecution had withheld evidence in the case. No physical evidence connected Titus to the killings, and he has always maintained his innocence. The killings happened in 1990, and police at that time cleared Titus. Different investigators reopened the case 12 years later and zeroed in on Titus. But they also looked at another suspect, Thomas Dillon, who pleaded guilty in 1993 to killing five people who were hunting, fishing, or jogging between 1989 and 1992. The presence of another suspect was withheld from the defense.