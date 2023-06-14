Brickbat: It's All About the Green

British retailers are warning the government that a proposed "green" tax on packaging could increase consumers' grocery bills by a total of up to £4 billion ($5.003 billion) a year. The tax, which is slated to take effect next April, would tax manufacturers and retailers for the packaging they use. The funds would pay to improve local recycling efforts. The tax is also aimed at encouraging businesses to use less packaging. But business groups say the costs will be passed on to consumers.