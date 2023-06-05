Brickbat: Bad Bus Behavior
(Lightfieldstudiosprod | Dreamstime.com)
Tyler Zanella, a paraprofessional with Colorado's Poudre School District, has been charged with three counts each of felony assault against an at-risk juvenile, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor knowingly or recklessly causing child abuse. Police say video captured Zanella striking a kindergarten student with disabilities on a school bus on at least three different days. The school system has placed Zanella on administrative leave.