Brickbat: No-Show Job

Victor Vandergriff resigned as a member of the Texas Department of Transportation Commission in February 2018. But he continued to receive a paycheck and state benefits for the part-time job for the next five years. The money stopped coming earlier this year only after the Austin American-Statesman asked why he was still being paid for a job he wasn't doing. Even though he stepped down, Vandergriff was still considered a commissioner because Gov. Greg Abbott never appointed anyone to fill the seat he vacated. Under Texas law, people who resign from a state position are considered to still hold that post until a replacement is named. But experts said that provision was based on the expectation they would continue to serve until a replacement is named.