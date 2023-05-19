Brickbat: Look Both Ways

In North Carolina, video showed a Concord police department SUV pass a Cabarrus County school bus that had stopped to let a student off. The bus driver realized the SUV was not going to stop and warned the student just before she was about to step off. The girl's family said the police department hasn't returned their phone calls about the incident. Officials told a local TV station they have reported the traffic violation to the North Carolina Highway Patrol and are doing their own internal investigation of the SUV driver, whose identity they did not release.