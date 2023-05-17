Brickbat: Setbacks at Sea

The U.S. Navy had the National Park Service remove two privately owned webcams from Cabrillo National Monument after those cameras captured two Navy ships almost colliding in San Diego Bay. In a statement, Navy officials cited security reasons, saying the 24-hour video feed from the cameras revealed "aircraft hangars and flight lines [at Naval Air Station North Island], Naval Base Point Loma submarine assets, and the tracking of military personnel working aboard Naval Base Coronado." But Barry Bahrami, who owns the cameras, said they had been in place for almost 10 years, and the Navy never raised any security concerns until viewers saw the near collision between the ships.