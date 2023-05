Former Doraville, Georgia, police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of a 16-year-old girl. Prosecutors said that isn't the only crime he has committed. In a bond hearing, they said that on at least one occasion he used his badge to gain access to a woman's phone and forward explicit material to himself. They said he also used his work computer to track down a woman he then stalked for more than a year. Bryant was denied bond.