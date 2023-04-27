Brickbat: Knives Out

The British government has proposed giving police the power to seize knives from individuals if they suspect the knives could be used in crime. The proposal would also ban machetes unless they are used for agricultural purposes. It would also increase the number of "zombie knives" that are banned. Zombie knives are ornate knives inspired by zombie movies and TV shows. The law currently bans knives that have words or markings that indicate they might be used for violence. The new proposal would allow such knives to be banned even if they don't have martial markings or writing.