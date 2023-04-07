Brickbat: Keep Looking

A report by the British Children's Commissioner found that police in England and Wales strip-searched almost 3,000 children between 2018 and mid 2022. More than half of those searches took place without a legally required appropriate adult present. And the searches did not always take place in police stations but in patrol vehicles, private businesses and amusement parks, among other locations. The report noted that attention is being paid to the issue not because of a whistle blower but because a 15-year-old girl spoke up after she was strip-searched by police in school. The officers were looking for drugs but did not find any.