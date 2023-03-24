Brickbat: Don't Forget To Look Inside

The body of Adam "A.J." Blackstock was found in the storage area of his SUV, which was parked at a Kansas City police station. It had been towed there after his family did not hear from him and tracked the vehicle down through a GPS device to a stranger's home, where it was covered with a tarp. The homeowner said it belonged to her uncle and gave the police the number of a man who said it was his. But Blackstock's father showed the insurance was in his name, and police convinced the homeowner to allow them to tow it. As the vehicle was being moved, they noticed a bottle of cleaning fluid on the ground next to it, an apparent bullet hole in the driver's seat, and what appeared to be blood on the floorboard. But they did not search it at that time. Police department policy calls for all vehicles to be searched before they are towed.