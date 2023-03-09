Brickbat: Trust Us. He's Not Breathing

Two Clearwater, Florida, paramedics, who weren't named by media, have been suspended after pronouncing a man dead when he wasn't actually dead. Phebe Maxwell called for help when her father went into cardiac arrest. When the paramedics arrived, they took his pulse and pronounced him dead even as Phebe pointed out he was still breathing. The paramedics insisted that it was just gases escaping the body and left. A sheriff's deputy who arrived to investigate the death noticed the man was still breathing and called for EMTs. This time, EMTs from Largo responded and rushed the man to the hospital.