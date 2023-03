In Georgia, the Forsyth County school system has agreed to pay the legal fees of a group of mothers who sued to overturn a system policy that banned them from reading books from school libraries at school board meetings. The settlement came after a federal court issued an injunction against that policy. The group, called Mama Bears, wants the board to remove sexually explicit books from those libraries. The settlement makes the court's injunction permanent and also bars the school system from barring speakers at board meetings from directing remarks to particular school board members or the superintendent.