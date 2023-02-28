Brickbat: Walk This Way

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into an incident in which a Paulding County sheriff's deputy threw a man to the ground. Officials said Deputy Michael McMaster was investigating a report of someone breaking into cars. He saw Tyler Canaris walking nearby and thought he matched the description of the suspect. Dashcam video showed that McMaster immediately told Canaris to take his hands out of his pockets even though his hands weren't in his pockets. Canaris, who said he was walking to work, asked what he had done wrong. McMaster responded by telling him to take off his backpack "before you go on the ground." Canaris pleads his innocence but does not appear to resist. Still, McMaster lifted him up and slammed him to the road. Canaris was not charged with breaking into cars but was charged with obstruction. The incident happened in March 2022, but the sheriff's office did not ask the GBI to investigate until the video was released recently.