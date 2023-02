During questioning by members of the British Parliament, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston apologized to Royal Air Force Group Capt. Lizzy Nicholl, who resigned as head of recruitment after receiving what she believed to be an unlawful order to prioritize women and minorities over white men. Wigston admitted "stretching aspirational" goals and setting "unattainable" recruitment targets for women and minorities but denied the Royal Air Force had discriminated against white men. Nicholl claims to have identified at least 160 white men who were discriminated against.