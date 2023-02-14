Brickbat: No Fighting on the Battlefield

Historical reenactors say new rules effectively ban reenactments of battles at state-owned historical sites in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission said it will no longer permit reenactments of "simulated warfare or violence between opposing forces" on sites it controls. Last year, the commission asked the organizers of the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run, which took place in the colonial era between British troops and American Indians, to cancel it because non-Indians are allowed to play Indians. The reenactment, which has taken place for 40 years, typically draws around 1,500 spectators.