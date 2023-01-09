Do Sinkholes Hate Cops?
A West Virginia police department is sinking.
The police department in Hinton, West Virginia, is falling into the Earth after water from Hurricane Nicole caused a nearby sinkhole to rapidly expand underneath the station. The sinkhole first appeared on Route 20 in June 2021. According to local station WBOY-TV, Hinton officials did not meet with state highway officials to discuss repairing the sinkhole until July 2022.
This article originally appeared in print under the headline "Do Sinkholes Hate Cops?".