Brickbat: Royal Disaster

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will introduce legislation that will allow the Office of Communications, Ofcom, to regulate streaming services such as Netflix and to fine them up to £250,000 ($301,375) for violating a code of conduct that law will establish. Ofcom already regulates British broadcasters. Sunak's announcement follows the airing on Netflix of a documentary on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that was criticized for inaccuracies and alleged misleading editing.