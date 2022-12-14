Brickbat: Close Enough for Police Work

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ruby Johnson, 77, whose home was raided by a Denver SWAT team looking for stolen items after her house was pinged as the location of a stolen iPhone by the "Find My" app. According to a copy of the affidavit police used to obtain the warrant, the iPhone's owner told officers the app indicated Johnson's home as its location. The lawsuit said that police did not independently confirm the stolen items were at the home. And, according to reporters who have seen the affidavit, the area identified on the app as the location of the phone actually spanned four blocks and included six properties.