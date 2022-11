Two plainclothes Montreal police officers were patrolling a shopping center when, they say, they spotted a car that appeared to have a damaged lock. As they were investigating it, a man came out and tried to get in. They handcuffed him and detained him. After they realized he was the owner of the car, they were going to release him. But then they realized neither of them had keys to the handcuffs. They had to call for nearby officers to come unlock the cuffs.