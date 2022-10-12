Brickbat: You Haven't Seen Me Angry Yet

A Michigan woman has sued the Chippewa Valley School Board for contacting her employer and the U.S. Justice Department to complain about her speaking out at board meetings about schools being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and about school mask policy. Sandra Hernden said her son was suffering academically and socially because of schools being closed. Board Secretary Elizabeth Pyden wrote to the Harper Woods police department, which Hernden works for, claiming she was angry and disrespectful to board members and that her speech included veiled racism. School Board President Frank Bednard wrote the Justice Department claiming Hernden and other parents were threatening and harassing board members. Hernden's employer investigated her and found she violated no policies. Hernden said she never heard from the Justice Department.