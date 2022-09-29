Photo: The TSA's Liquid Haul
The TSA at Syracuse Hancock International Airport showed off their loot of confiscated items over a three-day period.
(Photo: Transportation Security Administration)
In June, a regional Transportation Security Administration spokesperson shared a photo on Twitter of a display of liquid items confiscated over three days by agents at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Each item in the massive haul, including bottles of water, shampoo, and booze, a jar of peanut butter, and several snow globes, was confiscated for violating the 3.4-ounce liquid limit for carry-ons.