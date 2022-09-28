Brickbat: Don't Take Your Guns to Town

David Riley, commander of the American Legion Department of New York, said the group has asked lawmakers for clarification of a new state law banning firearms from "sensitive locations" such as public parks, museums and sports fields. He said the language of the law would seem to ban veterans groups from firing the traditional three-volley salute during patriotic events and veterans funerals. Some historical re-enactors have expressed concern about the law's impact on their use of firearms during re-enactments. In a statement, the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul said those groups are misreading the law and their concerns are misplaced.