Brickbat: Framed

A Pennsylvanian state appellate court has ruled that when state law bars license plates from being "obscured in any manner" it means all parts of the plate, not just the numbers and letters identifying the plate, so cops have the authority to stop drivers because they have frames around their plates. The ruling comes in a case in which a driver was stopped because a small strip at the bottom of his plate with the state's official tourism office website, visitpa.com, was partially covered. The officer who pulled that driver over claimed the man made "furtive movements." The officer conducted a "protective sweep" of the car and found a loaded gun, ammunition, and marijuana.