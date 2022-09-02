Brickbat: This Will Cure What Ails You

Veterans Affairs Canada confirmed that an employee "inappropriately" brought up medically assisted suicide when a veteran called seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. The veteran, who wasn't identified by media, didn't ask about medically assisted suicide and was disturbed by the suggestion. In a statement, Veterans Affairs Canada said "appropriate administrative action will be taken," but it declined to say what that action might involve. It also refused to answer questions about whether employees have suggested medically assisted suicide to other veterans who have sought help.