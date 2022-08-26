Brickbat: What did You Expect, Dressed Like That?

Video showed police in Suzhou, China, detaining a woman for wearing a Japanese kimono in public. "If you came here wearing Hanfu (a traditional Chinese dress), I wouldn't say this," an officer said. "But you are wearing a kimono, as a Chinese. You are a Chinese! Are you?" When she asked what law she had broken, an officer accused her of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble." The woman, who wasn't identified, was reportedly cosplaying as a manga character. She said the police held her for about five hours, searched her phone and took her kimono.