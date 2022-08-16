Brickbat: And That's Not All

The West Point, Georgia, police department has placed six officers on administrative leave, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in which one officer was caught on video ripping a security camera off a home and tossing it into some bushes. Another officer smiled as he did so. The officer who threw the camera was also caught using the n-word. Attorney Wendell Major, who represents the homeowner, said the officers were trying to serve a warrant on the homeowner's son.