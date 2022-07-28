Brickbat: Wake Up, Sleepyhead

Winnipeg, Canada, resident Angela Chalmers said she was awakened one morning by the sound of her dog barking at the top of the stairs. She got up to see what was going on, and as she got halfway down the stairs saw a strange man sleeping on her sofa. She grabbed the dog and got her roommate. They barricaded themselves in a closet and called 911. She said the dispatcher told her the police were busy that night and suggested she wake the strange man up. Chalmers refused. About 20 minutes later, cops finally showed up. She said it took four of them to get the man out of her home. In a statement, the Winnipeg police said the dispatcher "deviated from standard practice" during parts of the call and has been given feedback.