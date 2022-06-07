Brickbat: We Will Get to Them Eventually

Citing manpower shortages, an internal memo sent to interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz revealed the department stopped assigning detectives to new sexual assault cases involving adult victims in April. The department's sexual assault unit is prioritizing cases with child victims and cases where a suspect is already in custody. The department began 2020 with 1,290 officers. As of March 2022, it had 968. And officials said many of its patrol officers are kept busy responding to calls at homeless camps.