Brickbat: Sticky Fingers

A federal jury convicted Paterson, New Jersey, police sergeant Michael Cheff on one count of conspiracy to deprive persons of civil rights and one count of falsification of a police report. Cheff supervised a crew of officers that stopped people on the street or in their vehicles or searched their homes and stole cash and divided it among themselves. Cheff faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Other officers in the case have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.