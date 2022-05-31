Brickbat: What a Drag

In Tennessee, the Rutherford County Board of Education has fired Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell for unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming, insubordination and neglect of duty. Campbell and teacher Bonnie Marlar were caught on video dragging a special education student by his ankles some 200 yards through the school's hallways, causing minor injuries to the child. Both were charged with child abuse/neglect and endangerment. Campbell was also charged with attempted destruction of government records for trying to tamper with the video. Both received probation after pleading no contest. Marlar did not have tenure and her contract was not renewed. Campbell had tenure and was placed on unpaid suspension until the board fired her.