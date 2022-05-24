Brickbat: Non-Lethal Conduct

Officials in Minneapolis have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit by Jaleel Stallings, who was beaten by police officers while being arrested in 2020. The city will also pay Stallings' attorneys' fees and other costs. The arrest took place after police officers in an unmarked van began firing non-lethal rounds into a parking lot where Stallings was during protests over the death of George Floyd. Stallings, who had a concealed carry permit, returned fire. He surrendered when he realized it was police, but bodycam video showed officers striking and kicking him even though he wasn't resisting. Stallings claimed self-defense and was acquitted of shooting at the police in 2021.