Brickbat: Excuse Me While I Whip This Out

San Jose, California, Police Officer Matthew Dominguez faces up to a year in prison after being charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure after reportedly masturbating at the scene of a call. Dominguez and two other officers responded to a call about a mentally ill person who was being violent at that person's family home. While the two other officers went to locate that person, Dominguez reportedly touched himself and exposed himself to female members of the person's family.