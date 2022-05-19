Photo: A Libertarian City in the Cloud

The United Nations has yet to recognize the Free Republic of Liberland—a micronation established in 2015 between Croatia and Serbia by Czech libertarian Vít Jedlička—but Patrik Schumacher of the internationally renowned Zaha Hadid Architects isn't waiting around. Schumacher, also a libertarian, released a video in February showing plans for Liberland Metaverse, a capital city that will exist (for now) solely in the cloud.